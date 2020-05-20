LG Stylo 6 Launched With 6.8-Inch FHD+ Display, Stylus Pen: Price, Specifications

LG Stylo 6, a budget plan section smart device, was revealed by the business onTuesday The phone looks similar to the make that had actually dripped recently. It is a follower of Stylo 5 that was launched in July in 2015. LG’s brand-new phone, with its larger display, larger battery as well as even more enhancements, is plainly an upgrade over the Stylo 5. The business has actually launched the phone with a 6.8- inch FHD+ FullVision display, three-way back electronic cameras, Stylus pen, as well as 4,000 mAh battery.

LG Stylo 6 price, schedule

LG Stylo 6 has actually been valued at $21999 (approximatelyRs 16,600) in the United States however as an advertising deal, it is offered with a discount rate of $40 for $17999 (approximatelyRs 13,600) via Boost Mobile in the United States. This is $10 much less than the launch price of the Stylo 5. There is no info until now on the launch of the phone inIndia The phone comes just in White colour choice however has a slope style at the back.

LG Stylo 6 specifications

LG Stylo 6 features a 6.8- inch FHD+ FullVision display with 2,460 x 1,080 pixels display resolution as well as a waterdrop notch. The phone work on Android10 It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at approximately 2.3 GHz combined with 3GB of RAM. It includes an integrated storage space of 64 GB.

The phone includes a straight triple-camera configuration at the back including a 13- megapixel main electronic camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensing unit, as well as a 5-megapixel shooter for deepness noticing. A 13- megapixel selfie electronic camera on the front is additionally there inside a waterdrop notch.

LG’s most current phone loads a 4,000 mAh battery with quick billing capacity that can give a talk time of approximately 15 hrs, according to the business. You additionally obtain the capacity to broaden the storage space of the smartphone approximately 2TB making use of a microSD card. An integrated spring-loaded stylus pen is additionally there that enables you to send out computer animated messages, make notes, as well as do a lot more points. There is a committed Google Assistant switch too.

For connection, there is 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as USB Type- C port. Users obtain a finger print sensing unit at the back for verification. The phone additionally has a 3.5 mm earphone jack. The measurements of the phone are 171.2 x777 x8.64 mm as well as it considers 219 grams.