LG Stylo 6 goes official, now available at Boost Mobile

LG’s Stylo brand name of mid-range Android mobile phones with a stylus pen is still going solid in the United States. This is confirmed by the truth that the firm has actually simply made the most up to date family member official. The Stylo 6 is now available at Boost Mobile, as well as can be your own for $17999 plus tax obligation. If you make use of the code MEMORIAL2020 at check out, you’ll obtain the cost decreased to $14399, yet this offer is just available up until May 26.

The phone has a 6.8- inch FHD+ touchscreen, a 13 MP three-way back cam (major, ultrawide, deepness sensing unit), a 13 MP selfie snapper inside the U-shaped notch, 3GB of RAM, 64 GB of expanding storage space, as well as a 4,000 mAh battery.

It’s powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, as well as runs Android 10 right out of package. The finger print sensing unit gets on the back, as well as there’s certainly a stylus pen as well.