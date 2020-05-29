LG ramping up production for iPad LCD panels

Industry insiders report that Apple has requested LG to ramp up production considerably of LCD panels for iPads. Reportedly, the surge in demand for big-screen gadgets throughout the pandemic in Asia has requested for an uptick in manufacturing.

Initially, Apple lowered its orders to LG and its different suppliers as the corporate anticipated a big drop in gross sales. But LG is pressured to react quick to the altering demand so it does not fall behind the competitors coming from Japan’s Sharp and China’s BOE Display.

