LG Q92 passes through Geekbench with Snapdragon 765G chipset and Android 10

The LG Q92 ending up last preparations prior to launch, consisting of the standard Geekbench test. It ran it previously today and accomplished ratings comparable to the Velvet 5G.

Not unexpected considering that both phones are powered by the very same chipset, Snapdragon 765 G (aka “lito”). This specific system had 6 GB of RAM, which matches the listing on the Google Play Console.

LG Q920 (LM-Q920 N) arise from Geekbench 5

That likewise exposed a 1080 p screen, about the very same size as on the Velvet (6.8″). This might be an LCD rather of an OLED panel, nevertheless. Storage is 128 GB in size and naturally there might be other choices.

The LG Q92 5G is just part of entire Q-series of 13 gadgets. It will have variations for South Korea’s significant providers plus global systems.

While the Velvet targets the premium section, the Q92 will be LG’s very first 5G mid-ranger and will complete versus the similarity Galaxy A71 5G and A51 5G.

Via