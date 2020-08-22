LG Q92 live hands-on images leak

The upcoming 5G-capable LG Q92 mid-range smart device has actually dripped once again in Korea, this time in a lot of hands-on live images showcasing the Ceramic White variation. Its looks appear to be greatly influenced by LG’s brand-new style language that made its launching on the Velvet.

Like the Velvet, the Q92 will likewise be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset, according to formerly dripped specifications that were validated once again today.











LG Q92 hands-on images

The Q92 has a 6.7″ FHD+ touchscreen, a quad rear video camera setup (48 MP primary, 8 MP ultrawide, 5 MP depth, 2 MP macro), a 32 MP selfie snapper in the focused display screen hole-punch, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

It runs Android 10 and will likewise be readily available in Mirror Red andMirror Titan It’s apparently going to be launched in Korea by the end of this month. Its measurements are 166.5 x 77.3 x 8.5 mm, and it weighs 193g.

Source (in Korean)|Via