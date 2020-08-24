LG Q92 5G official with Snapdragon 765G, quad cameras and 6.67″ LCD

LG’s prepare for 5G midrangers have actually been well recorded and now we have the Q92 5G – a more cost effective variation of the LG Velvet 5G.Like the Velvet, the Q92 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G paired with 6GB RAM.

It likewise comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G water/dust resistance and a comparable video camera setup on the back headlined by a 48MP main shooter and 8MP ultrawide module. There’s likewise a 5MP depth assistant and 2MP macro webcam.

The Q92’s display screen can be found in at 6.67-inches though unlike the Velvet, we’re dealing with an LCD this time around. The resolution can be found in at FHD+ and the 32MP selfie webcam is housed in a punch-hole cutout. The battery can be found in at 4,000 mAh and sports 15W charging. The phone boots LG’s UX 9 on top of Android 10.

The LG Q92 5G will be provided in a single 6/128GB trim, selling for KRW 499,000 ($ 420). Official sales in South Korea start on August 26. No word on worldwide schedule in the meantime.

