LG Q92 5G listed on Google Play Console

Earlier this month we encountered a report on LG’s prepare for its upcoming 5G midrangers. One of the discussed phones was the LG Q92 5G which has actually now appeared on a Google Play Console listing offering us an early appearance and exposing a couple of essential specifications.

The phone bears the LM-Q920 N design number and will include a focused punch-hole screen with an FHD+ resolution and 420 ppi. The phone will run on the Snapdragon 765 G along with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

As anticipated it will deliver with Android 10 most likely with LG’s UX on top. The LG Q92 5G is anticipated to move in listed below the Velvet as a more cost effective 5G alternative.

