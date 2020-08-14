LG Q92 5G full specs leak, image in tow

We have actually been finding out about LG’s upcoming 5G midrange phone aspirations for a while now consisting of the LG Q92 5G which appeared in numerous leakages up until now. Now, tipster Abhishek Yadav is supplying us with a list of the Q92’s secret specs total with an image of the phone.

The gadget will bring a 6.7-inch FHD+ display screen with a punch-hole cutout simply listed below the leading bezel. As anticipated, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 G chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage.





LG Q92 5G image and specs

Around the back, the Q92 will bring a 48 MP main electronic camera together with an 8MP ultrawide module in addition to a 5MP depth sensing unit and 2MP macro webcam. The selfie webcam housed in the punch hole will come in at 32 MP. We’re likewise getting a side-mounted finger print scanner and the phone will come in at 8.49 mm density and will tip the scale at 193 grams.

The battery will come in at 4,000 mAh while the software application side will be covered by Android 10 and LG’ UX user interface. The LG Q92 5G will be used in Ceramic White, Mirror Titanium and Mirror Red colors. All that’s left now is prices and schedule information which will be exposed at the phone’s launch.

Source