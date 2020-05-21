LG Q61 With Quad Rear Cameras, Military Standard Durability Launched: Price and Specifications

LG Q61 has actually been released in South Korea as the most recent enhancement to the firm’s Q-series of smart devices. The phone is a rebranded variation of the LG K61 that was internationally revealed in February this year. The LG Q61 features a quad rear video camera configuration, a hole-punch display screen, and military quality durability. It can be found in a solitary RAM and storage space arrangement and includes DTS: X 3D stereo feature for “high-quality stereo sound.” As of currently, worldwide schedule for the LG Q61 is unidentified.

LG Q61 price

The LG Q61, according to LG’s newsroom website, can be found in a solitary 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage space variation that is valued at KRW 369,600 (approximatelyRs 22,700). It has Titanium and White colour choices that will certainly take place sale in South Korea beginning May 29.

The firm has actually not shared information regarding worldwide schedule since yet.

LG Q61 specifications

The LG Q61 includes a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display screen with 19.5:9 facet proportion and a hole-punch for the selfie video camera. The phone is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core cpu and 4GB of RAM. In regards to optics, the LG Q61 has 4 cameras on the back. The key is a 48- megapixel video camera that is gone along with by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide video camera, a 5-megapixel deepness video camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16- megapixel selfie shooter.

The LG Q61 features 64 GB of onboard storage space that is expanding using microSD card (as much as 2TB). The battery ability is 4,000 mAh and connection choices consist of twin band Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and a USB Type- C port for billing. The LG Q61 is MIL-STD 810 G certified and sustains DTS: X 3D stereo feature. The phone procedures 164.5 x775 x8.3 mm and has a finger print scanner on the back.