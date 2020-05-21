LG Q61 announced with 6.5″ FHD display, quad camera

LG announced its most recent midrange phone in its residence market of South Korea called Q61 It brings a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 16 MP strike opening camera and also a 19.5:9 facet proportion. Around the back, we have a 48 MP major camera along with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 5MP deepness assistant and also a 2MP macro snapper. There’s likewise a finger print scanner.

Under the hood, the Q61 loads an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.3 GHz along with 4GB RAM and also 64 GB storage space which can be broadened using the microSD port. The phone likewise comes with stereo audio speakers with DTS-X 3D Surround audio and also is MIL-STD-810 G certified. The battery can be found in at 4,000 mAh. Other remarkable attributes consist of an earphone jack, NFC and also dual-band Wi-Fi

The LG Q61 can be found in a solitary white shade and also retails for KRW 369,600 ($300). Official sales in South Korea begin on May 29 however it continues to be to be seen if LG will certainly bring the gadget to various other markets.

Source ( in Korean)