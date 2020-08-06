LG Nano 8 Series 75SM8670PUA TV, 75″ 4K UHD Smart LED NanoCell, 2019 model







This 75 inch LG NanoCell TV is the closest thing to being at the game or front and center at the theater. Nano Accuracy keeps every play looking lifelike, and Nano Color paints every scene in a spectrum of color. LG’s α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor enriches your content. Local Dimming control helps light levels. Picture and sound are elevated with premium Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This LG AI TV is the world’s most intelligent TV with LG ThinQ AI and the voice control of the Google Assistant* and Alexa are built in for entertainment and home control. Invite the neighbors and they may never leave. *Service limited to certain languages. Some features require 3rd party service subscriptions.

TV Dimensions: Without Stand – 66.3″ W x 38.3″ H x 2.6″ D. With Stand – 66.3” W x 41.1″ H x 14.6″ D

Audio: 2.2 Channel Speaker System and Dolby Atmos compatibility

Images, action and color are brought to new life to instantly enhance picture quality through LG’s best 4K processor, empowered by AI at its core.VESA Mounting (W x H):600 x 400

Connectivity: HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2) – 4 (2 rear, 2 side). HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) – ARC (HDMI 2). USB Ports (v 2.0) – 3 (1 rear, 2 side). RF Connection Input (Antenna/Cable) – 1 (rear)