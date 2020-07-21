LG launches repair program for overheating OLED TVs in South Korea

LG has launched a repair program for some of its OLED TVs sold in South Korea since 2016, Yonhap News reports. The issue is related to components in the TVs’ power boards, which LG said could cause current increase leading to potential overheating as performance degrades over time. A spokesperson for the company said that the issue only appears to be affecting TVs sold in South Korea for now, but added that LG is “investigating other markets” for potential issues.

“The overheating issue occurred only in very few models out of the total that used the component, but we will provide free component swaps for all of them for customer safety,” LG said in a statement, ZDNet reports. A total of around 60,000 TVs are believed to be affected, and LG has already swapped out the affected components in 22,000 of the units.

In response to an inquiry from The Verge, LG said that the repair program wasn’t an official recall. “No government body or consumer protection agency is mandating this,” the spokesperson said. “LG in Korea is doing this voluntarily as a preventative measure before boards experience problems.”