LG K52 surfaces with a punch hole display and quad cameras

LG presented the K31 last month and will quickly include a brand-new member to the K series, called K52, as its press renders have actually emerged online.

These images were dripped by trustworthy leakster Evan Blass, that expose the LG K52 will sport a punch hole display, a quad electronic camera setup on the back, and a side-mounted finger print scanner. It will have 2 color choices – Blue and White.

The requirements of the LG K52 are still a secret, however an LG mobile phone with design code LM-K520EMW, thought to be the K52, just recently bagged GCF accreditation. The very same gadget has actually currently been accredited by the Wi-Fi Alliance and is noted on FCC’s website.







LM-K520EMW on GCF and Wi-Fi Alliance’s sites

More information about the LG K52 ought to appear quickly.

Source|Via