LG K31s passes through FCC alongside live images

Another LG midranger has actually appeared in the FCC database and it came alongside a number of images and specifications. The gadget bearing the LG LM-K310 lM design number will feature a U-shaped notch, double rear electronic cameras and a 3,900 mAh battery which charges over microUSB.

The construct is plastic throughout and together with the specifications recommends that the K31 s might simply be a rebranded variation of the just recently found LG K31 which appeared in a Google Play Console listing.





LG K31 s listings

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage, which will likely be additional expandable through microSD. It will run Android 10 with LG’s UX on top. We can likewise find an earphone jack at the bottom and the images expose the phone is available in at 170 mm in height and will be 79 mm large. There’s likewise proof the phone will make its method to India.









LG K31 s images

