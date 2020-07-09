LG K31 pops up in a Google Play Console listing, key specs revealed

LG is gearing up for still another mid-range as evidenced by the just leaked K31. It popped up on the Google Play Console along with its key specs and a graphic of its front.







A screenshot from the listing

The LG K31 comes with fairly thick bezels and a waterdrop-style notch on the top. The panel is IPS LCD with 720 x 1520px resolution. A MediaTek Helio P22 sits behind the wheel aided by 2GB of RAM. The system runs on Android 10.

Sadly, there’s nothing else about the phone but the listing itself shows that the K31 is nearing launch.

