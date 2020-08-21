LG K31 announced with 5.7” HD+ display, Helio P22 chipset

The latest budget offering from LG is here with the freshly announced K31. It brings a 5.7-inch HD+ LCD with a punch-hole cutout, dual rear cameras and a 3,000 mAh battery all wrapped in a plastic shell.





LG K31

The 18.9:9 panel sports a rather large chin at the bottom while the selfie cam comes in at 5MP. Around the back we find the 13MP primary shooter with PDAF alongside a 5MP ultrawide snapper with a 120° field of view. The Helio P22 SoC is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which can be further expanded via microSD.

The whole package runs on Android 10 with LG’s UX on top. In terms of battery, we have a 3,000 mAh cell which charges over the dated microUSB standard. Other notable features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, headphone jack and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left-hand side.

The LG K31 will sell for $150 in the US and is coming to all major carriers and their subsidiaries. It’s already available to buy there while international availability was not yet detailed.