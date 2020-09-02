LG hints at dual-screen swiveling ‘Wing’ phone in new video

LG has actually supplied the very first public recognition of its reported “Wing” handset, stated to be a gadget with 2 screens in a swiveling kind aspect. A teaser video published to YouTube hints at the moving system and works as an invite to a statement occasion on September 14th.

In a different press release, LG states the new gadget will belong to an effort and item classification it calls theExplorer Project The job is meant to “deliver much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector,” LG states, and “will focus solely on new usability that is discovered with innovative designs.” The just recently launched Velvet, on the other hand, will form part of LG’s “Universal Line.”

Reporting on the Wing up until now has actually suggested that it’ll have one screen behind another that can be turned 90 degrees horizontally, resulting in a T-shaped dual-screen gadget. Possible utilize cases might be viewing widescreen video in what would seem like one-handed picture orientation, or– as declared dripped video footage just recently revealed– permitting full-screen driving navigation with music controls off to the side.

Today’s statement recommends that LG wants to get odd in an effort to distinguish itself in the congested mobile market. We’ll be viewing along at 10AM ET on September 14th to …