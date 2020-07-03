LG Gram 17 review: lighter than it looks

Seventeen! This laptop computer has a 17-inch display screen. It additionally weighs 2.98 kilos.

It’s very uncommon to see a 17-inch laptop computer underneath 4 kilos — not to mention underneath three. Couple that with a $1,499 beginning value (our mannequin presently goes for $1,699), and also you’re a fairly area of interest goal demographic. For that area of interest, although, this laptop computer tracks.

LG hasn’t reinvented the wheel; the 2020 Gram 17 is basically an iterative replace to the 2019 mannequin. The firm has made some key enhancements: the chassis and keyboard format have acquired minor tweaks, the battery is larger, and there’s a brand new 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 underneath the hood. But the huge display screen stays the singular purpose to purchase this laptop computer, so it is best to solely spend $1,699 on this for those who’re certain that’s what you need.

Verge Score 7.5 out of 10 Good Stuff Nice 17-inch display screen

Unbelievably mild

Great battery life

Improved keyboard Bad Stuff Struggles with duties past searching

No touchscreen

Pricey for the efficiency it presents

It’s exhausting to place into phrases simply how huge a 17-inch display screen is. The panel has a 2560 x 1600 decision with a 16:10 side ratio — so not solely is it huge, however you get an additional little bit of vertical house in comparison with many in style laptops. Using the LG Gram 17 feels extra just like utilizing a desktop than it does a 13-inch 16:9 display screen. It’s a ton of house. I just about all the time had two (and even three) issues open directly and by no means needed to zoom out.

It’s additionally a nice-looking panel. There’s a little bit of glare, however I had no hassle working in vivid environments with the display screen round medium brightness. Colors seemed nice (the Gram covers 99 p.c of the sRGB gamut and 74 p.c of AdobeRGB), and particulars have been crisp. Videos are, in fact, large. I watched half an episode of Dark on the Gram, and the characters seemed miniature after I completed on a 13-inch machine.

It’s not an ideal show, in fact. There was some ghosting in motion scenes, and it was seen sufficient that I might in all probability not wish to play video games on the Gram 17. (Of course, it doesn’t have the horsepower to be a gaming rig anyway. More on that later.) It’s additionally not the brightest display screen on the market; it reached 369 nits at max brightness. That’s sufficient for indoor searching, however you’ll probably need one thing brighter for those who plan on doing any inventive work exterior or close to a vivid window. The MacBook Pro 16 and the Dell XPS 17 each stand up to 500 nits. And there’s no contact assist — an omission that’s comprehensible (touchscreens include a critical weight penalty) however nonetheless disappointing at a $1,699 value level.

I typically thought the Gram’s panel was too huge. When I labored in a full-screen Google Doc, there was a lot vacancy on both sides that I felt like I used to be losing house. That’s, once more, a purpose to strongly think about whether or not you want this kind of machine. If you’re not usually working in split-screen mode, you’ll probably be leaving among the panel unused — and at that time, you will get any variety of 15- and 16-inch fashions for a lower cost.

You aren’t sacrificing portability for that display screen house, although — not even shut. At 2.98 kilos, the Gram 17 is astonishingly mild for its dimension. It’s a feather in comparison with the MacBook Pro 16 (4.Three kilos), the Dell XPS 17 (4.65 kilos), and the HP Envy 17 (6.02 kilos). But it’s additionally lighter than many smaller computer systems, together with the Dell XPS 15 (Four kilos), the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 (3.Four kilos), and the HP Spectre x360 15 (4.64 kilos). I feel the huge chassis (14.98 x 10.34 x 0.69 inches) makes the Gram really feel lighter than it is since you count on it to weigh extra. Carrying it looks like carrying nothing.

There’s nothing that the Gram 17 does terribly

A laptop computer so mild normally comes with main caveats. Refreshingly, although, there’s nothing that the Gram 17 does terribly.

Battery life is outstanding. The 2020 Gram comes with an 80Wh battery (final yr’s was 72Wh), and I received 10 hours out of it. (I ran the machine by my workload of round a dozen Chrome tabs, Slack, some Zoom calls, and occasional YouTube or Spotify streaming, at 200 nits of brightness on the Better Battery profile.) That’s higher than I’ve gotten from the MacBook Pro, the XPS 15, and nearly some other laptop computer of this dimension. (The included 48W charger takes some time to juice the Gram up, although. In an hour, it solely charged the battery 37 p.c.)

The keyboard is nice; it’s backlit, and you’ll flick between “low” and “high” brightness ranges with one of many perform keys (although I didn’t discover an enormous distinction between them). The huge chassis leaves loads of room for a numpad, one other function we don’t see on ultrabooks daily.

LG has made some tweaks to the keyboard since final yr: some keys (together with Backspace, Enter, Shift, and the numpad’s 0) received greater, and a fourth column has been added to the numpad that features massive enter and plus keys. I feel Backspace continues to be a bit small — I unintentionally hit the adjoining Numlock from time to time — however in any other case, the typing expertise was nice, and I maintained my typical speeds.

The touchpad is easy and a cushty click on. Like final yr’s Gram, although, it’s positioned within the heart of the chassis reasonably than immediately beneath the spacebar. That meant my proper hand was usually resting on the trackpad whereas I typed, and I had occasional points with palm rejection. It’s not a deal-breaker, however it takes some getting used to.

There are two areas, although, the place the Gram 17 doesn’t measure as much as its value level. The first is the design: it’s simply not a looker. LG has eliminated a big, seen hinge that made final yr’s mannequin look a bit chunky. But it’s nonetheless a thick laptop computer, and the chassis is manufactured from a darkish silver magnesium alloy that looks like low cost plastic. The Gram isn’t essentially ugly, however it would seem like a toy subsequent to an XPS.

The second is efficiency.

The Gram 17 will get the job accomplished for many people who find themselves simply searching. I loaded up dozens of Chrome tabs with no drawback and solely noticed slowdown if there have been a number of downloads working or recordsdata being copied within the background. The chassis stayed a cushty temperature throughout my every day use, and I solely heard the followers or felt critical warmth underneath very heavy hundreds. I looped Cinebench R20 5 instances, and the CPU stayed persistently within the mid-80s, by no means passing 90 levels Celsius.

If you have been planning to play video games, although, the Gram is out. I tried to run Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1920 x 1080 decision on its lowest doable settings, and the laptop computer managed a measly common of 12fps. (It was a sluggish and stuttery expertise.) It additionally took 30 minutes to finish a posh export in Adobe Premiere Pro — a considerably worse consequence than we’ve seen from different gadgets with built-in graphics just like the XPS 13 and the Surface Laptop 3 (to not point out the MacBook Pro or something with a GPU). Even primary picture enhancing within the Photos app was a slog.

These outcomes aren’t sudden, and so they don’t make the Gram 17 a nasty laptop computer. It’s simply vital to know what you’re paying for. The intent of the Gram line isn’t to create workhorses; it’s to make the lightest laptop computer doable. In that class, the Gram 17 has succeeded in rising to the highest of its class.

That means there’s a really particular person for whom this laptop computer is a superb buy: you will need to require a 17-inch display screen, you will need to care about lightness above all else, and you will need to not plan on doing something that taxes the built-in graphics. If you verify these three packing containers, the LG Gram 17 is the plain selection for you.

If that’s not you, there are higher choices.

Photography by Monica Chin / The Verge