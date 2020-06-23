LG G8X ThinQ Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Flagship smartphones from LG don’t usually stay in the limelight long after their launches, as many of the competitors do. OnePlus and Samsung, alternatively, have a lot more significant portions of the audience’s mindshare. The South Korean company is now wanting to make a mark with its own take on a foldable smartphone, with the LG G8X ThinQ. This new device can work as an ordinary smartphone, but also allows you to double your screen space with an add-on display case that is bundled in the box. The G8X ThinQ is priced at Rs. 49,999 in India, including the display case, which is the very first time such a product had caused it to be to our market. Is it useful or perhaps a gimmick? We’ve tested it to learn.

LG G8X ThinQ design

The LG G8X ThinQ follows the same design language as its predecessors. This smartphone has a glass sandwich design with a metal frame between the display and a corner glass panel. This smartphone is tall and only a little chubby. At the front, it has a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display with a small waterdrop notch at the top. It has thin bezels on the sides but the bottom is comparatively thicker.

LG has positioned the power button on the best of the unit, and it is convenient to reach. On the left side, you will find the volume buttons as well as a dedicated button for Google Assistant. If you utilize Google Assistant very usually you will find this very handy. We looked around in the Settings app but couldn’t find a way to remap the button.

The G8X ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch OLED display

The LG G8X ThinQ sport a 3.5mm headphone jack in the bottom along with the primary microphone, the loudspeaker, and a USB Type-C port. At the very best, there’s only the SIM tray. The LG G8X ThinQ is one of the few smartphones to have flush-mounted rear cameras. In a period when most devices have protruding camera modules, LG has was able to give this phone a clean look. The straight back is made out of glass but is curved at the sides, which makes it comfortable to hold. However, the smartphone picks up smudges easily and is super slippery. We even noticed it sliding about when placed on a slanting surface.

LG ships this smartphone only in Aurora Black. Along with the Dual Screen accessory case, you receive earphones and a 16W charger bundled in the box. LG has also included a magnetic connector which may be used to charge the smartphone with all the Dual Screen case.

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen Case

LG has smartly bundled the dual-screen accessory with the G8X ThinQ. This case it self has two displays. The first is just a tiny monochrome one externally which lights up for notifications or when you enhance the device. It displays the battery level, time, and date combined with icons of apps which have pending notifications. The front display is hard to see if the phone isn’t in use, as LG has opted for a mirror finish for the leading of the case. This also accumulates smudges without difficulty. The shiny front panel is slightly off-centre to account for the hinge of the case.

Open the case up and you will begin to see the second display on the inside. This is also a 6.4-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch, to match the phone’s screen. This notch is pointless here because it does not house anything, also it looks like LG has used the exact same panel as the phone’s display. The case doesn’t open flat; it’s similar to having a step involving the two displays so they are not at exactly the same level at any point. You can flip the case lid around completely, and this simply switches off the secondary display.

All the displays on the case elope the LG G8X ThinQ’s battery

The case has a male USB Type-C connector which plugs in to the LG G8X ThinQ. Once connected, both displays on the case are powered by the smartphone’s battery. If you’ve planned on utilizing the case all the time, you can expect battery life to take a hit. If the smartphone’s battery level dips below 15 percent, the secondary display will turn itself off. The case also has magnets and pogo-pin contacts in the bottom so you can charge it utilizing the included adapter, eliminating the necessity to pull it out of the case every single time.

LG G8X ThinQ specifications and software

The LG G8X ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and it has 6GB of RAM alongside 128GB of storage. LG has added a heat pipe to greatly help cool the processor when it is under load. There is just one configuration on offer. We would have preferred to begin to see the newer Snapdragon 855+ SoC, but the Snapdragon 855 is acceptable taking into consideration the overall features and capabilities of this smartphone.

The 6.4-inch OLED display has good viewing angles and gets bright enough when viewing content outdoors. The G8X ThinQ also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is support for dual 4G as well as VoLTE, plus Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, NFC, GPS, and the typical basic sensors. LG has packed in a 4,000mAh battery and there’s support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

The hybrid dual-SIM tray will force one to choose between an additional SIM and expandable storage

LG ships the G8X ThinQ running LG UX 9.0 along with Android 9 Pie, and we would have liked to possess seen Android 10. LG has said that it plans to upgrade this smartphone to the latest version of Android, along with a few other models. The quantity of bloatware apps is in order, and those on the phone include Facebook, Instagram, and Booking.com. There are also a number of LG’s own apps such as for instance ThinQ, LG Health, and LG SmartWorld.

The UI lacks an app drawer but is straightforward to use. The Settings app is well laid out and we found the search function to be quite handy. Just like other LG flagship smartphones, the LG G8X ThinQ features a Hi-Fi Quad DAC feature, and supports DTS:X 3D Surround sound. It also has stereo speakers, where in actuality the earpiece doubles up because the second speaker. We enjoyed watching content on the LG G8X as the audio output was impressive.

LG G8X ThinQ performance and battery life

The LG G8X delivers top-notch performance as a result of the hardware it sports. We didn’t encounter any lag or stutter with all the smartphone. With 6GB of RAM, the unit was super smooth when multitasking and loading apps. Even with the secondary display started up and managing a completely different app, the device could handle the strain quite well. We would not recommend running two heavy apps simultaneously though, as this causes the smartphone to warm up. We also found the in-display fingerprint scanner to be slow and inconsistent.

The second screen was great for multitasking. We could run two different apps earnestly on the LG G8s ThinQ. The phone also allows you to swap apps involving the two displays very easily utilizing a three-finger gesture. Apps that support dual-screen mode, enable you to use them across both the screens at the same time, The preinstalled Whale Browser in addition to Google Chrome, for instance, enable you to spread a Web page across both displays. While this often works well, the fat hinge in between the 2 panels ensures that you don’t get an uninterrupted view as you would with a device such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The G8X ThinQ is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC

Like a number of other smartphones on the market, the LG G8X has a game mode, but that one also takes full benefit of the second display. You may use one of the two screens as a gamepad while a game title is displayed on another. We tried this with Asphalt 9 Legends, Sniper Fury, and some other games, and felt that it made them more engaging. The Game mode also lets you select between various kinds of gamepads aswell, so you can pick a layout that’s appropriate for the genre of game you’re playing.

We did not notice any lag or stutter when playing these games. Playing Sniper Fury with the dual-screen accessory did cause the telephone to get warm to the touch. We also ran a couple of benchmarks to gauge performance of the G8X ThinQ. It managed to score 3,83,512 in AnTuTu and 9,486 in PCMark Work 2.0. The smartphone also achieved scores of 723 and 2,388 in the Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core tests respectively. In GFXBench Car Chase, the phone managed 37fps.

The LG G8X ThinQ sports a 4,000mAh battery which lasted us in regards to a day . 5 with ordinary usage. With the dual-screen accessory, we did spot the battery life taking a hit. In our HD video loop test, the smartphone went on for 19 hours and 53 minutes, that is quite good. When utilizing the supplied charger, the battery level went from zero to 34 percent by 50 percent an hour also to 67 % in an hour. LG chould have bundled a more powerful charger in the box, as the competition offers faster charging.

LG G8X ThinQ cameras

While many flagship and mid-range smartphones these days offer four or five rear cameras, the LG G8X ThinQ sticks with a dual camera setup. The primary one on the LG G8X ThinQ features a 12-megapixel sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. The secondary camera is a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 136-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture. The camera app has multiple modes to pick from, and you also get manual mode for both photos in addition to video. It also has a toggle allow the dual-screen accessory to do something as a viewfinder. This simply mirrors the output of the principal screen, letting you fold the unit and just take shots at awkward angles comfortably.

Daylight sample taken with the LG G8X ThinQ (tap for full-sized image)

Wide-angle sample taken with the LG G8X ThinQ (tap for full-sized image)

We found the LG G8X ThinQ to be quick to concentrate, and it metered scenes precisely. The AI is also quick to recognise scenes, and the camera enabled HDR automatically when required. The LG G8X ThinQ delivers exemplary photos in daylight with good detail even after zooming in. Shots taken against a bright background with HDR enabled turned out quite nicely. The wide-angle camera can be capable of capturing photos in HDR. These shots had lower detail than those taken with the primary sensor, and they were also slightly warped at the edges.

Portrait sample (Tap for full-sized image)

The Portrait mode allows you to select the amount of blur required before taking the shot. Portraits had very good edge detection, and the phone could blur out the background precisely. Light is metered to expose the subject’s face clearly, so you may have to deal with beaten up backgrounds in unfavourable light.

Close-up sample (tap to see full-sized image)

For close-up shots, the LG G8X ThinQ was quick to spot what it absolutely was pointed towards. These shots had an all natural depth effect and had good precisely zooming in.

Low-light shot (above) and Night mode shot (below) (tap for full-sized images)

In a dimly-lit environment the AI switches the camera to low-light mode automatically. This helps it pull in more light, producing a bright image. You may also switch the camera to Night mode which keeps the shutter open for longer. The LG G8X ThinQ lets you select ambient light conditions utilizing a slider, and adjusts its settings appropriately. We found this to be of good use when taking photos at night. Low-light camera performance was quite good, and we were pleased with the level of detail this smartphone managed.

Selfie sample (Tap for full-sized image)

The 32-megapixel selfie camera delivers good details. You can use portrait mode with this specific camera and blur the backdrop before going for a shot. We found edge detection to be quite good despite two people in the frame. Video recording maxes out at 4K 60fps for the primary camera and 4K 30fps for the selfie shooter. While the primary rear camera has optical image stabilisation, it only uses electronic stabilisation when recording video. We noticed that 1080p footage was very well stabilised. The phone also has a Super Steady mode which uses the wide-angle camera and crops the frame for steady footage. In low light, the camera managed to deliver bright output with minimal shimmer.

Verdict

The G8X ThinQ is LG’s unique way of joining the foldable smartphone bandwagon. While this is simply not anywhere close to the same as the Samsung Galaxy Fold, LG has was able to deliver something close in a cost-effective manner. Since LG bundles the dual-screen accessory with the G8X ThinQ, users get to experience a dual-screen device out from the box at no additional expense. The magnetic connector to charge the telephone through the case can be a thoughtful addition.

For Rs. 49,999, LG offers a good package for someone planning to experience a foldable smartphone without breaking the bank. It also packs in great camera hardware that you can make the most of using the Manual mode. However, these are the sole things that help this smartphone stand out against its competitors. If you never really value the second screen, you could think about the OnePlus 7T (Review) which costs much less, or the Samsung Galaxy S10 (Review) as an appropriate alternative.