LG G8s ThinQ Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Of most of the big worldwide brands in the smartphone space, LG is probably the most easily over looked. The company doesn’t have an enormous presence in the budget and conventional segments nowadays, but still pushes out one premium V-series and G-series model each year. We’ve liked a lot of what we’ve seen, and these to have impressed us using their cameras, displays, and efficiency. More importantly, LG appears to put lots of thought in to its products and services, with various little features and conveniences that be noticeable in an increasingly homogenous world.

The new LG G8s ThinQ is here in the Indian market quite a bit later than we might have expected for a 2019 flagship device, therefore it doesn’t win any firsts in terms of specifications. Is this phone sufficient to make an impression on buyers who’re looking at the present “value flagships” from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others, or maybe more premium models from Samsung and Apple? We’re planning to find out.

LG G8s ThinQ design

LG isn’t breaking any new ground with the look of the G8s ThinQ. In fact, it could nearly be considered dated, with relatively chunky screen borders and an enormous wide notch. Most other manufacturers have already evolved to sleeker designs. One thing that jumps out immediately may be the off-centre earpiece. This was probably necessary in order to accommodate a front camera in addition to a Time-of-Flight 3D sensor and infrared illuminator, but it’s hardly a stylish solution.

This phone can be acquired only in a Mirror Black finish in India, and LG wasn’t kidding when it chose the word ‘mirror’ to explain it. Both the front and back are constructed of glass, and both are incredibly shiny and reflective. The rear panel is effectively a mirror plus it does look very slick and premium at first glance. However, it’s impossible to utilize this phone without smudging it, and fingerprints are acquired instantly.

Our review unit had a sticker on the rear with some regulatory information, plus it left a residue that took ages to clean off. We were afraid of scratching the outer lining, but LG says there is Gorilla Glass 6 on the rear and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, which can be reassuring. The frame of the G8s ThinQ is metal and in addition has a dark polished finish that blends in with the glass. It comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810G compliance for resilience against shock.

There’s without doubt that this phone is built solidly. It feels very expensive and high-end, or even quite trendy. It’s relatively simple to handle at 7.99mm thick (with a barely-protruding rear camera strip) and 179g in weight. The glass can also be not slippery at all, which was an enormous relief to us. One-handed usage can be done, though not so comfortable.

The power button is placed right at the top of the proper side and is completely out of reach. To make matters worse, it’s stiff and needs a bit of effort to press, especially through the included plastic cover. A tray below it may hold either two Nano-SIMs or one Nano-SIM plus one microSD card, which is disappointing. The volume buttons on the left are also too high, and there’s a dedicated Google Assistant button below them which can be easy to press accidentally when trying to reduce steadily the volume or take a screenshot.

Many people will be very happy to see that the LG G8s ThinQ comes with a 3.5mm analogue audio socket, making it a rarity in the premium smartphone space. This is on underneath, next to the USB Type-C port and speaker. The three cameras on a corner are arranged in a horizontal strip, and there exists a fingerprint sensor below them. While a capacitive fingerprint sensor is another slightly dated feature on this phone, it is actually very convenient to achieve.

Overall, the LG G8s ThinQ will not turn many heads and doesn’t feel as fresh as many of today’s phones, so you might view it as underwhelming in terms of features compared to other current-day models. When you do get hold of it though, it feels absolutely solid and created to a very high standard of quality.

The LG G8s ThinQ is made well however the glass rear gets smudged easily

LG G8s ThinQ specifications and software

The LG G8s ThinQ shouldn’t to be confused with the LG G8 ThinQ or the LG G8x ThinQ, which are all fairly similar with regards to specifications. Just like its exterior, this model has slightly dated components. We start with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which has also been superseded by the slightly faster Snapdragon 855+. While not outdated by any stretch, you are able to currently do better in the sub-Rs. 40,000 space.

LG offers just one configuration of the phone in India, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s officially coming in at Rs. 36,990, though it sells for slightly less on line. You obtain a 6.2-inch full-HD+ G-OLED screen (1080×2248) with an always-on mode but no HDR. The battery capacity is 3550mAh, and Quick Charge 3.0 as well as wireless charging are supported.

Unfortunately there’s a hybrid dual-SIM tray which forces you to choose from a second Nano-SIM and a microSD card. The stereo speakers are tuned by Meridian, and DTS:X 3D enhancement is available. Other standards worth noting are Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, wireless charging, and three location services.

LG ships this phone with Android 9 and we were surprised to see the July 2019 security patch on our unit with no available update. To say that UI is customised will be a massive understatement. LG has put an unique stamp on pretty much everything, to the extent that it does not feel just like Android at all (which was possibly the intention).

The LG G8s ThinQ is one of a couple of premium phones with a 3.5mm audio jack

Starting with the lockscreen and homescreens, we now have elaborate animated wallpapers that honestly got annoying after a few years. There are loads of LG’s own apps as well as a few from Google, all on the homescreens. We pointed out that long app and folder names were awkwardly compressed, which just looks messy. You can choose between this single-layer UI, an app drawer, and a simple EasyHome layout with oversized icons and text. The Settings app is very redesigned with four tabs, which makes finding even simple settings a process. The default keyboard is full of avatars, stickers, and more.

If you dig around, you can find tonnes of UI and behaviour customisation options. You can even pick the colour of the navigation bar and apply effects to the region around the notch if it is masked. Looking through LG’s apps and the Settings app, we found several features including sound effect controls, fonts, gestures, app cloning, a floating shortcut bar, screen recording, and context-aware routines.

One of this phone’s highlight features is its Air Gestures, which use leading camera and sensors to detect waves and pinches in the air. You’re supposed to be in a position to launch apps from the homescreen, capture screenshots, get a grip on music playback, and dismiss calls or alarms. In the real world we found this frustratingly difficult to trigger. It worked only about once in twenty attempts despite sufficient time spent training with the built-in tutorial.

Similarly, Hand ID claims to enable you to simply show your palm to leading camera so that you can unlock the device. You’re warned during setup that it is not very secure, and we found it almost impossible to line up our palm perfectly. Face recognition on the G8s ThinQ was also a bit slow, but LG claims better security having its ToF sensor than most Android phones deliver with just a camera.

The last feature worth mentioning is LG’s always-on display which can be genuinely of good use. You may have multiple colours and select whether you want music controls, a calendar, or possibly a picture to be displayed. Overall, LG’s software is overstuffed and fatiguing. It reminds us of cellphones from a decade ago when companies tried to differentiate themselves with gimmicks and distractions.

LG G8s ThinQ performance

The heavy UI animations on this phone seem to make simple things such as unlocking it feel slow, but is in reality quite snappy under all that. The SoC is powerful enough to deal with any current app or game, and there’s plenty of RAM. We found that apps stayed prepared to spring in to action, and everything that you had expect in a premium Android smartphone worked as it should.

Thankfully there isn’t any advertising spam, but we’re able to have lived without constant notifications about LG’s apps being updated. There were also multiple messages warning us never to remove the phone’s battery while it’s running – which is impossible anyway.

We quite liked the display on the G8s ThinQ, aside from the notch, that is. It’s very crisp and vibrant, and we didn’t really miss HDR-level brightness. Games and videos were both pleasant. You get stereo sound through the speaker at the bottom with the earpiece, and it’s really relatively loud and clean-sounding.

Speaking of the earpiece, the off-centre location took a little being employed to but didn’t change lives to us in day-to-day life since it’s loud enough regardless of how you hold this phone. LG also contains a headset with a good braided cable and eartips in three sizes, which sounded ok but lacked bass.

Benchmark performance was good, although not the best we’ve seen from phones as of this price. AnTuTu gave us 415,110 points while Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core test scores were 738 and 2,592 respectively. As for graphics, we got 57fps in GFXBench’s Manhattan 3.1 scene and 39fps in the Car Chase scene.

Of course we also spent a while playing PUBG Mobile, which ran at its good quality preset, and Asphalt 9: Legends. Both games were smooth and enjoyable. We didn’t find the G8s ThinQ getting too warm for comfort while gaming. This is very good performance but you can perform better with the OnePlus 7T (Review) or gaming phones such as the Asus ROG Phone 2 (Review) at around the same price.

Battery life can also be good although not great. Our HD video loop test ran for 11 hours, 51 minutes which is disappointing. Real-world usage was more favourable, and we easily got via a full day with about 20 per cent left during the night. During your day we played games for some time, took lots of photo samples, streamed about an hour of video, and used the Internet constantly. Charging can also be not specially quick – we got up to 15 percent in 12 minutes, and 69 percent in a hour.

You get a hybrid dual-SIM tray without a dedicated microSD slot

LG G8s ThinQ cameras

LG’s previous G-series and V-series phones have done well in the camera department and we were not disappointed by the G8s ThinQ. Camera performance is excellent over all even though the specifications may well not seem impressive. This phone has a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary rear camera with a 13-megapixel f/2.4 wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel f/2.6 telephoto camera at the back. The primary camera supports optical image stabilisation as well as dual-pixel PDAF and HDR10 video recording. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel resolution and f/1.9 aperture, and portraits benefit from the Time-of-Flight 3D sensor. Curiously, LG doesn’t specify the optical zoom selection of its telephoto camera.

Of course LG has gone and absolutely stuffed its camera app with features and quirks, rather than all of them are ideal for usability. To start off with, there are no fewer than 18 camera modes for stills and videos, plus more which can be downloaded. There’s no split up video mode; you can have a still or start recording with an individual tap directly from the viewfinder. You can even choose which modes appear in the carousel above the shutter button. This is useful as it takes at the least three taps to get to the spillover menu.

Tap to see full-sized LG G8s ThinQ photo samples (Top-bottom: wide-angle, standard, telephoto)

Some of those modes are incredibly gimmicky, such as for instance Flash Jump Cut which creates animations, and Cine Video gives you adjustable filters and a targeted slow-zoom effect. AI Cam is a split mode that suggests filters or adjustments based on what it detects the camera is pointed at. The Pro mode offers RAW file capture and presets for scenarios such as street photography or nightfall. Triple-Shot takes photos with all three cameras in sequence as a collection that you can see side-by-side in the Gallery app. Speaking of the Gallery, it includes a huge number of photo and video editing tools.

Switching between the three cameras is annoying because you have to tap one single button that cycles between them in a set order, and the icons for the typical and telephoto cameras are too similar. However a long-press raises three frames with live previews of whatever you’re pointing at, as seen through all the three cameras. This is actually useful and unique – but for all that LG shouts out its other features, this may go completely undiscovered. It also isn’t available while shooting video – you are able to only cycle through the three cameras, one at a time.

With all of that going on it will be easy to neglect the basics, but photo quality is really excellent. The LG G8s was great at reproducing details and vibrant colour, exposures were spot-on, and even complex scenes were captured well. Focus was just a little off sometimes, but you’d only notice that on very close examination. The wide-angle camera wasn’t nearly as good at capturing details, plus some shots looked a bit artificial. The zoom camera appeared to be more practical and of good use.

Tap to see full-sized LG G8s ThinQ photo samples

Portrait mode doesn’t work on non-human subjects, but we’d only see an error message on screen after going for a shot. When it did work, edge detection was pretty much perfect and we were able to adjust blur intensity after taking shots. Even without portrait mode, close-up shots of flowers and objects had nice-looking natural depth.

At night, the LG G8s uses digital zoom through its primary camera as opposed to the actual telephoto camera, and there’s no indication of this to the user. The phone also seems to have a while to fully capture shots, which turn out very bright but potentially blurry. It’s only a little surprising that so much processing is being conducted in the backdrop, especially since there’s a split night mode, and it may be hard to fully capture spontaneous shots. Quality continues to be very good. We were especially impressed by how this phone rendered frames with points of light against dark backgrounds.

Video recorded using the primary camera is stabilised at 1080p along with at 4K, but the usual rough jerks when walking were replaced by smaller little twitches. There’s a different called Steady Cam which can be recommended for shooting while walking. The quality of video over all is very good both in the daytime and at night.

You get lots of modes to play with when using the front camera aswell, but there isn’t any way to tell which ones works, and the ones that don’t will just switch you to the trunk camera without the warning. You can “green screen” yourself onto any backdrop, but we found the consequence extremely cheesy and crude at most useful. All that aside, portrait along with standard selfies were quite good.

The LG G8s ThinQ’s cameras offer quality as well as versatility

Verdict

LG’s entire approach with the G8s ThinQ is woefully outdated. It is not a bad phone for its price, but you can find far more polished options available, including the OnePlus 7T and the lower-priced Asus 6Z (Review) or Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (Review). The looks and hardware of the G8s ThinQ are somewhat outdated, and you aren’t getting things like very swift charging, an HDR or high-refresh-rate display, in-display fingerprint sensor, or notchless design. Had this phone actually gone available for sale closer to its February announcement at MWC, it would experienced a much better chance.

LG is banking on its cameras and computer software, and has thrown in every thing including the drain. It can be quite a little overwhelming, and what’s truly regrettable is that some of the best & most useful little touches are buried under a lot of fluff. If you’re the type who loves discovering and experimenting with little features, this phone could keep you busy for a long time.

Despite all the bloat though, camera quality is genuinely excellent. If that’s what matters most to you, the LG G8s wouldn’t be bad phone to buy. On the other hand, if you value gaming-grade performance, a high-end display, great battery life, or cutting-edge design, you should look elsewhere.