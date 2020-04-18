LG G7 ThinQ Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India

LG G7 ThinQ is getting a brand new software program replace in India that brings Wi-Fi calling assist to the cellphone. Apart from the Wi-Fi calling function, the replace additionally consists of March 2020 Android safety patch together with different cellphone performance enhancements. LG is pushing the replace over-the-air (OTA) with the firmware V20n-MAR-10-2020. To recall, the LG G7 ThinQ was launched in 2018 with Android 8 Oreo and has obtained the Android 9 Pie replace however, the newest system replace doesn’t improve it to Android 10 working system.

Moreover, the system replace is 670.05MB in dimension and LG G7 ThinQ customers will mechanically be notified when the OTA replace is prepared on their telephones. The customers may also examine for the replace manually by heading to Settings > System > Update centre.

As talked about earlier, LG has added Wi-Fi calling performance for LG G7 ThinQ customers in India with the newest system replace that carries the construct quantity PKQ1.181105.001. However, the Wi-Fi calling assist will solely work for customers with Airtel or Reliance Jio connections. Recently, one other LG mannequin, LG V40 ThinQ additionally reportedly obtained a brand new system replace that included Wi-Fi calling assist.

To recall, LG G7 ThinQ was launched in 2018 and encompasses a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,120 pixels) show. The cellphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. Additionally, the cellphone has a single 16-megapixel rear digital camera and an 8-megapixel digital camera for selfies and video calling. The cellphone packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Earlier in January, LG Italy had introduced that LG G7 ThinQ shall be receiving the Android 10 replace in the third quarter of 2020. But for the reason that roadmap got here from LG Italy, it was not clear whether or not the roadmap is legitimate for different international locations. Nonetheless, this nonetheless provides an concept when LG may rollout Android 10 updates in India.

