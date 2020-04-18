LG G7 ThinQ gets VoWiFi with new update

Last week LG launched a software program update for the V40 ThinQ that introduced Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) performance to the smartphone, and now it is the G7 ThinQ that gets this function.

The new construct sports activities model PKQ1.181105.001 and requires a obtain of round 670MB. The firmware does not improve the G7 ThinQ to Android 10, nevertheless it does bump up the Android safety patch degree on the smartphone to March 1, 2020.









LG G7 ThinQ update

The update is at the moment seeding in India and it’s best to get an OTA in your unit in a number of days, however it’s also possible to verify for it manually by heading to your cellphone’s Settings menu.

