LG G Pad 5 10.1-inch (1920×1200) 4GB LTE Unlocked Tablet, Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 2.34GHz Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Bluetooth, Fingerprint Sensor, Android 9.0 w/Mazery Stylus Pen



Price: $259.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 13:58:00 UTC – Details)



Display: 10.1-inch HD (1920×1200) EDGE-TO-EDGE

Powered by Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 2.34GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Dual Processor, Mazery Stylus Pen Included

10.1-inch HD (1920×1200) WUXGA EDGE-TO-EDGE Display, 4GB RAM and 32GB Storage, 8MP Auto Focus Rear Camera and 5MP Auto Shot Front Camera

One Touch Unlock Fingerprint Sensor, the fingerprint sensor helps unlock your tablet conveniently and quickly for peace of mind

Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11ac Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, add up to 512GB micro SD additional storage to have everything you need all on your tablet (Micro SD Card Sold separately)

Android 9.0 (Pie) OS, 8,200 mAh Non-Removable long-lasting Battery, Weighs 1.06 lbs., Color: Black material on the side and silver metal on the back