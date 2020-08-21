LG Electronics OLED55B9PUA B9 55 Inch Class 4K Ultra High Definition OLED Smart TV with LG ThinkQ AI Technology (Renewed)



The LG B9 55-Inch OLED 4K Smart TV will redefine how you watch and listen to your favorite shows and movies. The television’s 55-inch OLED display features revolutionary self-lit pixels that masterfully combine perfect black with intense colors that are second to none. The tv’s perfect black component merges with infinite contrast than bring out shadow details during dark scenes in a show or movie. Along with Dolby Vision audio, this display is the ultimate cinematic tag-team between video and sound. Not only does this ultra-thin television lets you watch movies and shows, but for those gamers out there, this display can take your game to the next level. With NVIDA G-SYNC compatibility, PC players can master their skills on this beautiful screen and experience enhanced gameplay unlike any other. With Wi-Fi capabilities and AI assistance, this all-in-one entertainment center is powered by an a7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor for the optimal viewing experience. With the LG B9 55-Inch OLED 4K Smart TV, you’ll never want to leave your couch.

DETAILED SHADOWS: Perfect black component along with infinite contrast brings out shadow details during dark scenes

ELEVATED GAMING: NVIDA G-SYNC compatibility allows PC gamers to display experience gameplay in the most enhanced way possible

CINEMATIC SOUND: Dolby Vision powered audio gives you a taste of cinematic sound

POWERFUL PROCESSOR: a7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor powers the TV as the hub for enhanced images, action, and color; Display type: OLED; Display resolution: 4K Ultra HD; Pixel processor: a7 Gen 2 Intelligent processor; Dimensions (W x H x D): 48.4 x 27.7 x 1.8 inches