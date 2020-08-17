LG Electronics 65SK9500 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model)



The SK9500 is beautifully accented with a slender bezel to allow for an immersive viewing experience without distraction. This top-of-the-line LG SUPER UHD TV with AI (Artificial Intelligence) ThinQ becomes the hub for the smart home: Using Intelligent Voice control, speak into the LG Magic Remote to pull up family photos, control light settings, check the weather and more. The α7 (Alpha7) Intelligent Processor works in tandem with the Nano Cell™ Display to deliver truer colors, deeper black levels and a wider viewing angle, while the Full Array Dimming Pro backlight reveals a remarkably accurate picture with dazzling 4K detail. The SK9500 features comprehensive support of major 4K high dynamic range formats including premium Dolby Vision, as well as HDR10 and HLG.

*Service limited to certain languages. Some features require 3rd party service subscription.

*Dolby Vision is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

α7 Intelligent Processor enhances 4K HDR content for a truly cinematic experience. Enjoy a more lifelike picture with superior depth, sharpness, and remarkably accurate color.

Full array local dimming results in better picture quality. This more precise local dimming control enhances the contrast and maintains deep black levels while reducing light bleed.

4K Cinema HDR on LG SUPER UHD TV with AI ThinQ features comprehensive support of major high dynamic range formats including Dolby Vision, as well as HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone-mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization.

Dolby Atmos is the same audio technology developed for state-of-the-art cinemas, with immersive sound that appears to come from everywhere, putting you in the middle of all the excitement.

Nano Cell Display has an expanded color gamut to deliver truer colors. It also absorbs unwanted light and reduces reflectivity to assure deeper black levels, even at a wider viewing angle.

Inputs: 4 HDMI, 3 USB, 1 RF, 1 Composite in, 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical, 1 RS232C (Mini Jack) and Audio Return Channel Support via HDMI.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand 57.2″ x 32.8″ x 2.5″, TV with stand: 57.2″ x 35.6″ x 10.3″