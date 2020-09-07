LG confirms 2018 TV models will receive support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

After much confusion, LG has confirmed that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support will be coming to some of its 2018 TV models, in addition to its newer 2019 and 2020 TVs. “LG’s 2018 TVs will add support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this year,” the company’s official UK Twitter account tweeted, and said more details would be shared as the features become available. LG UK also said that the Apple TV app is also now available worldwide for the company’s 2018 OLED and Super UHD LCD TVs.

AirPlay 2 allows iPhone and iPad users to easily stream content from their devices to compatible LG TVs, while HomeKit support lets you control and integrate a TV with Apple’s smart home ecosystem. According to a tracker put together by FlatPanelsHD, various combinations of the features are already available for select Samsung and Sony TVs dating back to 2018, and Vizio TVs dating back to 2016.

Confusion over whether LG’s 2018 TVs would get support for the features emerged last week when LG’s UK…