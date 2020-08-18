LG Aristo 2 Plus X212(G) 5.0in T-Mobile 16GB 13MP Android Smartphone – Morrocan Blue (Renewed)



You’ll be blown away by this much power and beauty at your fingertips. This is the new LG Aristo 2 PLUS. It has the premium features without the premium price tag in a device that is smart, sleek and beautiful. With the 5-inch HD Touch screen display, your content never looked so beautiful with vivid imagery and crystal-clear text. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the camera comes with features like Auto Shot, Gesture Shot and HDR mode.With 2GB RAM and 16GB of memory, you can shoot and store all of your photos and videos.

5.0″ HD IPS TFT In-Cell Display (1280 x 720)

13MP with Single LED Flash | Rear Camera 5MP

Internal Memory: 16GB / RAM: 2 GB

2,410mAh Removable Battery