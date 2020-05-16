LG applies for 13 new Q-series device names including a new Q30 lineup in Korea

A report from My LG Phones factors out that the South Korean telephone maker has utilized for 13 new device names in the Q-series of midrange LG gadgets. The purposes have been submitted to the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (or KIPRIS). The names included are Q31, Q32, Q33, Q51, Q51S, Q52, Q53, Q61, Q62, Q63, Q91, Q92, and Q93. All the names have been filed below Class 9 which signifies these are smartphones.

If you go to the Source hyperlink to the KIPRIS web site and search for LG Elecrtonics, then type by utility date in descending order, youll discover all the latest names that LG has filed for.











LG’s filed names for doable future gadgets

All of those Q-series telephones have present fashions in their lineup except for the Q30 sequence. We can maybe count on that the Q30 vary of LG gadgets would exchange the Ok10 with a new numbering scheme thats higher than releasing a new telephone with the identical mannequin quantity adopted by the 12 months it was launched.

The solely device that we have already got in our database from this checklist is the LG Q51, which was introduced again in February  which is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 and 3GB of RAM with a 6.5-inch 720p+ show, powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

We can actually count on the LG Q vary of gadgets to make an look over the subsequent a number of months.

Source