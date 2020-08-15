LG 75SM9070PUA 75″ 4K HDR Smart LED Nanocell TV w/AI ThinQ (2019) + Deco Gear Home Theater Surround Sound 31″ Soundbar + Deco Mount Flat Wall Mount Kit + 2.4GHz Wireless Keyboard w/Touchpad + More



Price: $1,699.00

(as of Aug 15,2020 06:14:13 UTC – Details)

Product Description

OVERVIEW:



LG’s largest LED displays are every inch a thing of beauty. Whether you go with the 86″ or 75″ Nano Cell Display, you’ll enjoy an experience that’s larger than life. Movies, sports and gaming get a boost of realistic color from Nano Accuracy and the full spectrum of Nano Color. LG’s powerful processor enriches your content. High-level dimming control brings precise lighting across the backlight. Dolby integrates picture and sound technologies. And the intelligence of LG ThinQ and the voice control of the Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in for entertainment and home control. Go Ultra Large. There’s never been a bigger reason to choose an LG NanoCell TV.

Product Features:

LG ThinQ AI: The world’s most intelligent TVs listen, think and answer to provide the ultimate in personalized entertainment and control over your smart home.

LG a7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor: The innovative a7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor is at the center of intelligent enhancement of images, action and color. A powerful processor empowered by AI at its core.

Full Array Local Dimming: Discover lifelike picture quality, deeper black levels and enhanced contrast with precise lighting and accuracy across the entire LED backlight display.

Nano Cell TV 4K: Bring home LG’s best LED TV ever. The NanoCell Display provides greater color accuracy and unveils a spectrum of a billion rich colors.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos: Advanced image and sound technologies inspired by the cinema optimize picture and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience in every scene – it’s ultravivid picture and powerful, moving audio that seems to flow all around you.

The engine that enhances everything



The innovative α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor is at the center of intelligent enhancement of images, action and color. A powerful processor empowered by AI at its core.

Dolby Atmos



Advanced image and sound technologies inspired by the cinema optimize picture and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience in every scene — it’s ultravivid picture and powerful, moving audio that seems to flow all around you.

Faster connection from source to screen



Featuring the latest in HDMI ports, LG NanoCell TV supports wider bandwidth for higher frame rates, so you can enjoy fast-paced games by minimizing input lag.

Astounding clarity



See colors as they should be seen.

Get a front row seat to color as it should be seen, even from wide TV viewing angles. Your favorite shows and movies are flawlessly reproduced with colors that are vivid and accurate.

Intelligent Processor

Entertainment Powerhouse

Faster connection

Vivid Colors

LG 4K HDR Smart LED Nanocell TV with AI ThinQ (2019) + 31″ Soundbar Bundle



LG 4K HDR Smart LED NanoCell TV with AI ThinQ (2019) + 31″ Soundbar Bundle Includes

LG 75SM9070PUA 75″ 4K HDR Smart LED Nanocell TV w/ AI ThinQ (2019 Model)

Deco Gear Home Theater Surround Sound 31″ Soundbar | 40 Watts 2.1 CH Audio, Bluetooth, NFC

Stanley SurgePro 6 NT 750 Joule 6-Outlet Surge Adapter with Night Light

Deco Gear 2.4GHz Wireless Backlit Keyboard Smart Remote with Touchpad Mouse

Deco Mount Flat Wall Mount Kit Ultimate Bundle for 45-90 inch TVs

6ft Optical Toslink 5.0mm OD Audio Cable

At Beach Camera we pride ourselves on providing the best TV Bundles at the best prices. All of the items we include in our bundles are brand new and of the highest quality. They provide you with everything you need to take your Smart TV to the next level!

As an Authorized Dealer all TVs purchased from us come sealed in their original box & includes Full Manufacturer Provided Protection

SM9500PUA

SM8600PUA

SM9000PUA

SM8100AUA

SM8670PUA

Display Type

NanoCell Display

NanoCell Display

NanoCell Display

NanoCell Display

NanoCell Display

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Dimming Technology

Full Array Dimming Pro

Local Dimming

Full Array Dimming

Local Dimming

Local Dimming

Refresh Rate

TruMotion 240 (120Hz)

TruMotion 240 (120Hz)

TruMotion 240 (120Hz)

TruMotion 120 (60Hz)

TruMotion 240 (120Hz)

Artifical Intelligence Picture

Deep Learning AI Design Picture

Deep Learning AI Design Picture

Deep Learning AI Design Picture

–

Deep Learning AI Design Picture

HDR

4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)

4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)

4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)

Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)

4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Yes

Yes

–

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

4K Upscaler

4K Upscaler

4K Upscaler

4K Upscaler

4K Upscaler

Wide Viewing Angle

Yes – IPS Technology

Yes – IPS Technology

Yes – IPS Technology

Yes – IPS Technology

Yes – IPS Technology

Processor

α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

Quad Core Processor

α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

LG 75SM9070PUA 75″ 4K HDR Smart LED Nanocell TV w/ AI ThinQ (2019 Model)

The world’s most intelligent TVs listen, think and answer to provide the ultimate in personalized entertainment and control over your smart home.

INCLUDED IN THE BOX: 75SM9070PUA 75″ 4K HDR Smart LED Nanocell TV w/ AI ThinQ | Magic Remote | Remote Control Battery | Power Cable | Quick Start Guide | E-Manual

BUNDLE INCLUDES: LG 75SM9070PUA 75″ 4K HDR Smart LED Nanocell TV w/ AI ThinQ (2019 Model) | Deco Gear Home Theater Surround Sound 31″ Soundbar | Stanley SurgePro 6 NT 750 Joule 6-Outlet Surge Adapter with Night Light | Deco Gear 2.4GHz Wireless Backlit Keyboard Smart Remote with Touchpad Mouse | Deco Mount Flat Wall Mount Kit Ultimate Bundle for 45-90 inch TVs | 6ft Optical Toslink 5.0mm OD Audio Cable