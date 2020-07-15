LG 65UN7300PUF Alexa Built-In 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020)



Price: $699.99 - $646.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 17:51:11 UTC – Details)



Empower entertainment with LG UHD TV. LG’s UHD TV (UN7300) maximizes your entertainment and gaming. Real 4K displays push your picture performance. LG UHD TV’s processor enhances color, contrast, clarity and detail, while AI enhances sound and gives control over your connected home.

QUAD CORE PROCESSOR 4K: Instant and intelligent. Our Quad Core Processor paints images, action, and color in the best possible light from source to screen.

webOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: LG’s fan-favorite webOS platform makes it surprisingly fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control — just speak or simply point, scroll and click.

ACTIVE HDR: Automatically elevate the beauty of your favorite scenes. Active HDR supports a wide range of formats for scene-by-scene picture adjustment, including HDR10 and HLG.

APPLE AIRPLAY 2 AND APPLE HOMEKIT: Apple Airplay 2 and Apple HomeKit are built in. Cast entertainment from Apple devices to your TV using Airplay 2, including Apple’s vast library of content. Also use your Apple devices to configure, customize, and control your smart home usingHomeKit.

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Included Components: Remote Control, Power Cable, E-Manual