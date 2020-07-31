LG 65UM6900 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with TruMotion 120 (2019) Bundle with Deco Mount Flat Wall Mount Kit, Deco Gear Wireless Backlit Keyboard and 6-Outlet Surge Adapter with Night Light



Price: $779.00

Start movie night right with the LG UHD TV UM6900 4K screen that provides four times the resolution of Full HD. Its powerful quad-core processor enhances picture and sound, while 4K Active HDR adjusts picture scene by scene. Plus, easily access your favorite streaming content through webOS.

IPS 4K Display: The IPS 4K panel’s wide viewing angle keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism – displaying almost 100 percent color accuracy, even from a 60-degree angle.

Quad Core Processor: The hard-working quad-core processor improves images, action and color, reducing distracting video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors.

4K Active HDR: Discover 4K resolution in your premium content choices, all optimized with Active HDR’s scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The multi-format 4K high dynamic range supports HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that further optimize each scene.

A fast, accurate quad-core processor eliminates noise and creates more dynamic colour and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality images.

With sound coming from multiple virtual audio channels, it creates a more immersive entertainment experience.

4K Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich colour. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG’s dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality

A slim bezel and sleek modern lines add a premium design aesthetic to your space and enhance your viewing experience.

LG 65UM6900 4K UHD Smart TV with TruMotion 120 (2019 Model)

Deco Mount Flat Wall Mount Kit Ultimate Bundle for 45-90 inch TVs

Stanley SurgePro 6 NT 750 Joule 6-Outlet Surge Adapter with Night Light

Deco Gear 2.4GHz Wireless Backlit Keyboard Smart Remote with Touchpad Mouse

LG 65UM6900 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with TruMotion 120 (2019 Model)

INCLUDED IN THE BOX: 65UM6900 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with TruMotion 120 | Standard Remote | Remote Control Battery | Power Cable | Quick Start Guide | E-Manual

