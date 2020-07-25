LG 65SM8100AUA Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019)



The LG NanoCell TV Nano 8 series, SM8100, delivers on picture quality, lifelike scenes and a spectrum of color. The power of the Quad Core Processor makes everything look better. Local dimming control helps light levels. This LG AI TV is the world’s most intelligent TV with LG ThinQ AI and the voice control of the Google Assistant* and Alexa are built-in. *Service limited to certain languages. Some features require 3rd party service subscriptions.

LG THINQ, ALEXA AND GOOGLE ASSISTANT: LG TVs are the first to integrate both the Google Assistant and Alexa with LG ThinQ AI technology.

NANO COLOR: vibrant color and detailed crisp images, made possible by the tiniest of intricacies in design and engineering.

LOCAL DIMMING: enhanced contrast and black levels with local dimming control across localized zones of the LED TV backlight display.

4K RESOLUTION: images are clear and crisp with 4 times the resolution of full HD 1080p.

AIRPLAY 2: with AirPlay 2 built in, you can effortlessly cast anthing from Apple iPhone or laptop to your LG AI TV.