LG 65NANO90UNA 65 inch Nano 9 Series Class 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV with AI ThinQ 2020 Bundle with 1 Year Extended Protection Package

Price: $1,296.99
(as of Aug 10,2020 18:21:28 UTC – Details)
Product Description
OVERVIEW:
LG NanoCell TV delivers enhanced 4K movies, sports and gaming. It raises the benchmark in LED picture quality. Nano Color brings natural, lifelike color. Nano Accuracy offers more precise color and wider angles. And AI elevates everything across picture, sound and connected home.
See LG NanoCell TV bring 4K to life It’s a 4K picture that defines quality. Over 8.3 million active pixels of 4K deliver 4 times the resolution of full HD. See the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color, precise color at wide angles with Nano Accuracy, and deeper black and contrast of precisely balanced lighting.
Our processor empowers better picture and sound The picture is made better, clearer, and smoother. Our α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You don’t have to do a thing to enjoy great picture and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and AI 4K Upscaling.
See cinema and sports in a new light See it. Hear it. Feel it. LG NanoCell TV is your ticket to a stunning picture. Get easy access to Disney+, the Apple TV app, Sling and more. Elevate entertainment with the dimensional sound of Dolby Atmos, support for Dolby Vision, auto picture settings of Filmmaker Mode and convenient updates of Sports Alert.
The engine that enhances everything
The picture is made better, clearer, and smoother. Our α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You don’t have to do a thing to enjoy great picture and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and AI 4K Upscaling
Dolby Atmos
Advanced image and sound technologies inspired by the cinema optimize picture and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience in every scene — it’s ultravivid picture and powerful, moving audio that seems to flow all around you.
The specs for spectacular gameplay
LG NanoCell TV gives you a gaming advantage. AI-powered picture quality transports you to the moment. Gaming features and the latest tech, including HGiG, VRR and FreeSync, give you an edge with less lag, high refresh rates and incredibly responsive gameplay.
Astounding clarity
4K AI Upscaling
A revolutionary upscaler remasters today’s content into stunning 4K
Concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs display ultra-deep blacks and pure whites.
Intelligent Processor
Entertainment Powerhouse
Better Picture and Sound
AI Upscaling
LG 65″ Nano 9 Series Class 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV w/ AI ThinQ 2020 + Extended Protection
LG 65″ Nano 9 Series Class 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV w/ AI ThinQ 2020 + Extended Protection
LG NANO90UNA 65″ Nano 9 4K TV AI ThinQ (2020)
Extended Protection
At Beach Camera we pride ourselves on providing the best TV Bundles at the best prices. All of the items we include in our bundles are brand new and of the highest quality. They provide you with everything you need to take your Smart TV to the next level!
As an Authorized Dealer all TVs purchased from us come sealed in their original box & includes Full Manufacturer Provided Protection
SM9500PUA
SM8600PUA
SM9000PUA
SM8100AUA
NANO90UNA
NANO85UNA
Display Type
NanoCell Display
NanoCell Display
NanoCell Display
NanoCell Display
4K NanoCell Display
4K NanoCell Display
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Dimming Technology
Full Array Dimming Pro
Local Dimming
Full Array Dimming
Local Dimming
Full Array Local Dimming
Local Dimming
Refresh Rate
TruMotion 240 (120Hz)
TruMotion 240 (120Hz)
TruMotion 240 (120Hz)
TruMotion 120 (60Hz)
TruMotion 240 (Native 120Hz)
Native 120Hz
HDR
4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), Dolby Vision IQ, HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), Dolby Vision IQ, HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Yes
Yes
–
Yes
Yes
Resolution Upscaler
4K Upscaler
4K Upscaler
4K Upscaler
4K Upscaler
4K Upscaler
4K Upscaler
Wide Viewing Angle
Yes – IPS Technology
Yes – IPS Technology
Yes – IPS Technology
Yes – IPS Technology
Yes – IPS Technology
Yes (IPS Technology)
Processor
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
Quad Core Processor
α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K
α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K
a7 Gen 3 Processor 4K
IN THE BOX: Magic Remote – Remote Control Battery – Power Cable
BUNDLE INCLUDES: LG 65″ Nano 9 Series Class 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV with AI ThinQ 2020
1 Year Extended Protection Plan in ADDITION to the Included FULL Manufacturer WARRANTY