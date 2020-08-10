LG 65NANO90UNA 65 inch Nano 9 Series Class 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV with AI ThinQ 2020 Bundle with 1 Year Extended Protection Package



Price: $1,296.99

Product Description

OVERVIEW:



LG NanoCell TV delivers enhanced 4K movies, sports and gaming. It raises the benchmark in LED picture quality. Nano Color brings natural, lifelike color. Nano Accuracy offers more precise color and wider angles. And AI elevates everything across picture, sound and connected home.

See LG NanoCell TV bring 4K to life It’s a 4K picture that defines quality. Over 8.3 million active pixels of 4K deliver 4 times the resolution of full HD. See the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color, precise color at wide angles with Nano Accuracy, and deeper black and contrast of precisely balanced lighting.

Our processor empowers better picture and sound The picture is made better, clearer, and smoother. Our α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You don’t have to do a thing to enjoy great picture and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and AI 4K Upscaling.

See cinema and sports in a new light See it. Hear it. Feel it. LG NanoCell TV is your ticket to a stunning picture. Get easy access to Disney+, the Apple TV app, Sling and more. Elevate entertainment with the dimensional sound of Dolby Atmos, support for Dolby Vision, auto picture settings of Filmmaker Mode and convenient updates of Sports Alert.

The engine that enhances everything



The picture is made better, clearer, and smoother. Our α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You don't have to do a thing to enjoy great picture and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and AI 4K Upscaling

Dolby Atmos



Advanced image and sound technologies inspired by the cinema optimize picture and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience in every scene — it’s ultravivid picture and powerful, moving audio that seems to flow all around you.

The specs for spectacular gameplay



LG NanoCell TV gives you a gaming advantage. AI-powered picture quality transports you to the moment. Gaming features and the latest tech, including HGiG, VRR and FreeSync, give you an edge with less lag, high refresh rates and incredibly responsive gameplay.

Astounding clarity



4K AI Upscaling

A revolutionary upscaler remasters today’s content into stunning 4K

Concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs display ultra-deep blacks and pure whites.

Intelligent Processor

Entertainment Powerhouse

Better Picture and Sound

AI Upscaling

LG 65″ Nano 9 Series Class 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV w/ AI ThinQ 2020 + Extended Protection



LG 65″ Nano 9 Series Class 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV w/ AI ThinQ 2020 + Extended Protection

LG NANO90UNA 65″ Nano 9 4K TV AI ThinQ (2020)

Extended Protection

At Beach Camera we pride ourselves on providing the best TV Bundles at the best prices. All of the items we include in our bundles are brand new and of the highest quality. They provide you with everything you need to take your Smart TV to the next level!

As an Authorized Dealer all TVs purchased from us come sealed in their original box & includes Full Manufacturer Provided Protection

SM9500PUA

SM8600PUA

SM9000PUA

SM8100AUA

NANO90UNA

NANO85UNA

Display Type

NanoCell Display

NanoCell Display

NanoCell Display

NanoCell Display

4K NanoCell Display

4K NanoCell Display

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Dimming Technology

Full Array Dimming Pro

Local Dimming

Full Array Dimming

Local Dimming

Full Array Local Dimming

Local Dimming

Refresh Rate

TruMotion 240 (120Hz)

TruMotion 240 (120Hz)

TruMotion 240 (120Hz)

TruMotion 120 (60Hz)

TruMotion 240 (Native 120Hz)

Native 120Hz

HDR

4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)

4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)

4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)

Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)

Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), Dolby Vision IQ, HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), Dolby Vision IQ, HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Yes

Yes

–

Yes

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

4K Upscaler

4K Upscaler

4K Upscaler

4K Upscaler

4K Upscaler

4K Upscaler

Wide Viewing Angle

Yes – IPS Technology

Yes – IPS Technology

Yes – IPS Technology

Yes – IPS Technology

Yes – IPS Technology

Yes (IPS Technology)

Processor

α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

Quad Core Processor

α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K

α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K

a7 Gen 3 Processor 4K

IN THE BOX: Magic Remote – Remote Control Battery – Power Cable

BUNDLE INCLUDES: LG 65″ Nano 9 Series Class 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV with AI ThinQ 2020

1 Year Extended Protection Plan in ADDITION to the Included FULL Manufacturer WARRANTY