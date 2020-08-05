LG 65NANO81ANA 65″ Nano 8 4K UHD TV AI ThinQ (2020) with Deco Gear Soundbar Bundle

Price: $1,179.99
(as of Aug 05,2020 14:25:26 UTC – Details)
Product Description
OVERVIEW:
See LG NanoCell TV bring 4K to life It’s a 4K picture that defines quality. Over 8.3 million active pixels of 4K deliver 4 times the resolution of full HD. See the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color, precise color at wide angles with Nano Accuracy, and deeper black and contrast of precisely balanced lighting.
Our processor empowers better picture and sound The picture is made better, clearer, and smoother. Our α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You don’t have to do a thing to enjoy great picture and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and AI 4K Upscaling.
See cinema and sports in a new light See it. Hear it. Feel it. LG NanoCell TV is your ticket to a stunning picture. Get easy access to Disney+, the Apple TV app, Sling and more. Elevate entertainment with the dimensional sound of Dolby Atmos, support for Dolby Vision, auto picture settings of Filmmaker Mode and convenient updates of Sports Alert.
The specs for spectacular gameplay LG NanoCell TV gives you a gaming advantage. AI-powered picture quality transports you to the moment. Gaming features and the latest tech, including HGiG, VRR* and FreeSync*, give you an edge with less lag, high refresh rates and incredibly responsive gameplay.
Intelligent Processor
Entertainment Powerhouse
Better Picture and Sound
NanoCell TV 4K
LG Nano 8 4K UHD TV AI ThinQ (2020) with Deco Gear Soundbar Bundle
LG Nano 8 4K UHD TV AI ThinQ (2020) with Deco Gear Soundbar Bundle
LG Nano 8 4K UHD TV AI ThinQ (2020)
Deco Gear 31″ Home Theater Soundbar
Deco Gear Flat & Tilt Wall Mount for TV’s 45-90″
2 (Two) 6 foot High Speed HDMI Cables
TV Cleaner Set (1oz. Spray & 10×10 inch Microfiber Cloth)
2 (Two) 6-inch Velcro Cable Management
At Beach Camera we pride ourselves on providing the best TV Bundles at the best prices. All of the items we include in our bundles are brand new and of the highest quality. They provide you with everything you need to take your Smart TV to the next level!
As an Authorized Dealer all TVs purchased from us come sealed in their original box & includes Full Manufacturer Provided Protection
SM9500PUA
SM8600PUA
SM9000PUA
SM8100AUA
SM8670PUA
NANO
Display Type
NanoCell Display
NanoCell Display
NanoCell Display
NanoCell Display
NanoCell Display
4K NanoCell Display
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Dimming Technology
Full Array Dimming Pro
Local Dimming
Full Array Dimming
Local Dimming
Local Dimming
Local Dimming
Refresh Rate
TruMotion 240 (120Hz)
TruMotion 240 (120Hz)
TruMotion 240 (120Hz)
TruMotion 120 (60Hz)
TruMotion 240 (120Hz)
Native 120Hz
Artifical Intelligence Picture
Deep Learning AI Design Picture
Deep Learning AI Design Picture
Deep Learning AI Design Picture
–
Deep Learning AI Design Picture
HDR
4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), Dolby Vision IQ, HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Yes
Yes
–
Yes
Yes
Resolution Upscaler
4K Upscaler
4K Upscaler
4K Upscaler
4K Upscaler
4K Upscaler
4K Upscaler
Wide Viewing Angle
Yes – IPS Technology
Yes – IPS Technology
Yes – IPS Technology
Yes – IPS Technology
Yes – IPS Technology
Yes (IPS Technology)
Processor
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
Quad Core Processor
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K
LG AUTHORIZED DEALER – Includes Full LG USA WARRANTY
IN THE BOX: LG 65NANO81ANA 65″ Nano 8 Series Class 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV with AI ThinQ (2020 Mode | Power Cable | User Manual | E-Manual | Includes LG Authorized USA Dealer Warranty
BUNDLE INCLUDES: Deco Gear 31″ Home Theater Premium Soundbar | Deco Gear Flat & Tilt Wall Mount for TV’s 45-90″ | 2 (Two) 6-inch Velcro Cable Management | User Manual | 2 x Deco Gear 6FT High-Speed HDMI Cable | SurgePro 6-Outlet Surge Adapter