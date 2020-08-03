LG 32LT340CBUB 32″ LED TV, Black



With a built-in TV tuner, the LG LT340C 32″ Class HDR HD Commercial LED TV supports a variety of content to suit hospitality and other commercial needs. In addition to accepting TV broadcast signals, this display features a component video and two HDMI inputs. The component video input can alternately act as a composite video input for legacy source devices. The LT340C also features two built-in 5W speakers and USB plug-and-play support, providing diverse options for displaying your content. Real-Time Remote Monitoring When an error occurs, a notification can be sent through the SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) in real-time. Power & Network in One Line with WoL (Wake on LAN) WoL allows you to send a message through your network to turn on displays, simplifying the installation and maintenance processes by only requiring a single wire for power and network connection. Crestron Connected Certified The LT340 has earned Crestron Connected Certification, allowing for virtually seamless integration and automated control. DPM (Display Power Management) You can configure the DPM by setting the function to the “on” setting. When there is no signal, the TV enters DPM mode to manage power efficiently. USB Data Cloning You can copy the settings to all your LT340 TVs using an optional USB memory device. Time Scheduler Create a schedule for the TV’s operation. Once you set opening/closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on and off according to the schedule. Speaker Output Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests can listen to and control the TV’s audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.

The powerful LED display generates an impressive 500000:1 contrast ratio, sharper detail, and more color consistency

The resolution display produces an incredible level of radiance and crystal-clear detail.

178° (H) / 178° (V)

2 HDMI ports; 1 VGA port; 1 USB port; 1 component video port; 1 composite video port