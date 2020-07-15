LG 22LJ4540 TV, 22-Inch 1080p IPS LED – 2017 Model



Price: $139.99 - $116.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 05:43:55 UTC – Details)



The ideal size for your desk or even your bedroom or kitchen LG’s 22″ TV/monitor provides convenient Full HD viewing versatility. The clarity of Full HD resolution with IPS makes everything look more detailed with colors appearing more vibrant and true to life from nearly any viewing angle. And with a convenient HDMI input, it’s easy to connect your laptop, Blu ray player or videogame console. Pixel Pitch (mm) 0.24795 x 0.24795.

TV Dimensions: Without Stand – 20″ W x 2.1″ H x 12.5″ D. With Stand – 20″ W x 5.8″ H x 14.1″ D. Screen size: 21.5” measured diagonally

No smart functionality. Triple XD Engine processes images with even greater precision to enable more natural color expression, deeper contrast and for a more lifelike picture.

LG’s LED backlighting delivers exceptional brightness and amazing image clarity. You’ll see richer colors and deeper blacks too, and LEDs offer greater energy efficiency compared to conventional LCD monitors.

Inputs: One (ATSC) RF In (Antenna/Cable). One HDMI