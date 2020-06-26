LGs latest duo of TWS earbuds arrive with model numbers HBS-FN4 and HBS-FN6. The latter features an industry-first self-cleaning charging case that uses LGs UVnano to kill bacteria as the earbuds recharge.

The UVnano works by emitting UV light onto the silicone tip and inner mesh. LG claims that is kills 99.9% of E. coli and S. aureus 2. These earbuds feature a greater design within the companys first-generation of TWS earbuds called TONE+ Free.

The new earbuds are powered by Meridian Audio for what LG claims will offer realistic-sounding audio directly into your ear canals because of Meridians HPS (Headphone Spatial Processing) technology for immersive sound. These earbuds uses a new in-canal design for a more comfortable fit and the seal offers better noise isolation.

Both models have four EQ presets: Natural, Immersive, Bass Boost, and Treble Boost. Theres also an Ambient Sound Mode that feeds external audio in to your ears so you can hear your environments.













The earbuds will last 6 hours on a charge and offer fast charging with a claim of 1 hour of listening with a short 5-minute charge. With the charging case, the earbuds offer a total of 18 hours of listening time.

The new TONE Free model will get to matte Stylish Black and glossy Modern White and commence rolling out in EU and US markets starting in July. We can get more markets to be announced.

