LGs latest duo of TWS earbuds arrive with model numbers HBS-FN4 and HBS-FN6. The latter features an industry-first self-cleaning charging case that uses LGs UVnano to kill bacteria as the earbuds recharge.
The UVnano works by emitting UV light onto the silicone tip and inner mesh. LG claims that is kills 99.9% of E. coli and S. aureus 2. These earbuds feature a greater design within the companys first-generation of TWS earbuds called TONE+ Free.
The new earbuds are powered by Meridian Audio for what LG claims will offer realistic-sounding audio directly into your ear canals because of Meridians HPS (Headphone Spatial Processing) technology for immersive sound. These earbuds uses a new in-canal design for a more comfortable fit and the seal offers better noise isolation.
Both models have four EQ presets: Natural, Immersive, Bass Boost, and Treble Boost. Theres also an Ambient Sound Mode that feeds external audio in to your ears so you can hear your environments.
The earbuds will last 6 hours on a charge and offer fast charging with a claim of 1 hour of listening with a short 5-minute charge. With the charging case, the earbuds offer a total of 18 hours of listening time.
The new TONE Free model will get to matte Stylish Black and glossy Modern White and commence rolling out in EU and US markets starting in July. We can get more markets to be announced.