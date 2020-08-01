LeyuSmart Cat Claw Design Thumb Grip Caps, Joystick Cap for Nintendo Switch & Lite, Soft Silicone Cover for Joy-Con Controller (Pink&Blue)



LeyuSmart Cat Claw’s Theme Thumb Grips For Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite

Funny Cat Claw Designed

Adorable Color Set

Comfortable Touched In Hand

Soft Premium Materials

Matching Origin Color

We selected the adorable color which from the origin joy-con. It seems like an inseparable part of the consoles, a individual one.

Various Color Choices

We provided multiple color for choices. There will always be a color that best for your consoles.

Fits Joystick Perfectly

Our ingenious and funny design make this thumb grips hugs joystick firmly, also increase the comfortable touching to improve your playing experience.

installation Steps



Step1

Flip over the edge of thumb grip.

Step2

Placed the thumb grip on the upside of joystick.

Turn over the edge then make it cover the joystick.

Step3

Adjust and rotate the thumb grip, make sure it covered completely.

Step4

Install finished.

Designed for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite, perfectly fit Joy-con controller joystick;

Protection for your joystick, prevent from scratches, bumps, dirty or other damage;

Soft and Comfortable, the high quality silicone materials make it softly, and touched feeling better;

Cute and lovely, the cat paw design adds flavor and vitality into your gamer, make your Switch more attractive;

Fit in perfectly, compact with the joystick after install, you won’t be worry it fall off but need some skill when installing.