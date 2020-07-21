Lexmark MC3224dwe Color Multifunction Laser Printer with Print, Copy, Scan, and Wireless Capabilities, Two-Sided Printing with Full-Spectrum Security and Prints Up to 24 ppm (40N9040), White, Gray



The Lexmark MC3224dwe brings together all the multifunction features small workgroups need: color printing scanning and copying. It starts with color output at up to 24 pages per minute in a package that fits almost anywhere and lets you connect via Ethernet USB or Wi-Fi. A 2.8-Inch (7.2 cm) e-Task touch screen features embedded workflow capabilities including scan to network scan to email and Lexmark? S own cloud connector to help you integrate printing and scanning with popular cloud file storage services. Standard two-sided printing saves paper while Lexmark full-spectrum security helps protect your network and proprietary information. And one-piece toner cartridges are easy to install.

Multifunction color compact device that fits almost anywhere and can print, copy, and scan with a tray capacity up to 250 pages, plus single-sheet feeder with a color touch screen

Wireless. Setup is fast and easy. Standard Wi-Fi makes it easy to print from mobile devices. Usb and Ethernet connectivity also available. Mobile support via Lexmark mobile print app, Morea, Air Print, and Google cloud Print

Secure. Includes Lexmark’s full-spectrum security architecture keep your information safely The document, on the device, over the network and at all points in between.

Output that works. Capable of printing up to 24 pages per minute, 1-GHz dual-core processor and 512 MB of memory and standard two-sided printing

Environmentally friendly. Rated EPEAT Silver and energy Star Certified with Lexmark toner cartridge recycling available. That benefits the planet and your budget.

Form Factor: All-in-One