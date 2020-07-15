Lexmark MB3442adw Multifunction Monochrome Laser Printer with Print, Copy, Fax, Scan and Wireless Capabilities with Full-Spectrum Printing and Printers up to 42 ppm (29S0350), Gray/White, Small



Price: $321.75

(as of Jul 15,2020 23:03:05 UTC – Details)



Built with the essential features small workgroups need the MB3442adw multifunction supports output up to 42 [40] pages per minute* plus double-side automatic scanning copying and faxing Light and compact it fits almost anywhere and lets you connect via USB Ethernet and Wi-Fi to give both network and mobile users access The 2 8-inch (7 2 cm) color touch screen includes built-in cloud connectivity to enhance workflow Standard two-sided printing saves paper while Lexmark full-spectrum security helps protect your network and proprietary information Add an optional 550-sheet paper tray or available Extra High Yield Unison toner offering up to 6 000 pages** for longer print runs

SMALL. Compact device fits almost anywhere (13. 3 x 16. 2 x 14. 4 inches / 339 x 411 x 366 mm).

EASY TO USE. Plug it in and go! Setup is fast and easy. Standard Wi-Fi makes it easy to print from mobile devices.

DURABLE. Steel frame and long-life imaging components mean it’s built to last.

SUSTAINABLE. Two-sided printing is standard, and built-in energy-saving modes help support ratings of EPEAT Silver and ENERGY STAR certified

INTERACTIVE. A 2. 8-inch color touch screen enables convenient interaction with essential system functions and task information.

CONNECTED. Securely access files from popular cloud services Box, DropBox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive.

SECURE. Lexmark’s full-spectrum security architecture helps keep your information safe.