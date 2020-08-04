Lexmark B2650dw Monochrome Laser Printer, Duplex with Two Sided Printing, Wireless Network Capability (36SC471), Medium, White/Gray



The B2650dw prints up to 50 pages per minute* and features superior print quality, enhanced security and standard Wi-Fi. A 1-GHz dual-core processor 512 MB of memory, 2. 4-inch color LCD and a long list of standard features add up to outstanding value.

Tackle your printing workload with the power of a 1-GHz dual-core processor, 512 MB of memory and standard Wi-Fi.

Easily configure and monitor vital system information via a 2. 4-inch color LCD.

Lexmark’s full-spectrum security architecture helps keep your information safe—on the document, the device, over the network, and everywhere in between

Form Factor: Print Only

Paper Size: 8. 5 X 14