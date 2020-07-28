Lexmark 36S0200 MS421dn Compact Laser Printer, Monochrome, Networking, Duplex Printing,Grey



Strike the perfect balance of performance and affordability in small workgroup Mono printing with standard two-sided output, enhanced security and built-in durability. The multi-core processor supports output at up to 42 pages per minute while long-lasting printing components reduce downtime. Plus, you can connect via standard USB or Gigabit Ethernet. Maximum Print Speed (Black): 42 ppm; network ready: Yes; printer Type: Laser; paper input capacity (sheets): 300.

There’s no shortage of processing power with a 1-GHz dual-core processor driving Print jobs at up to 38 [36] pages per minute (letter/A4).

Whether you connect via Gigabit Ethernet or USB, you’ll keep going longer with 350 sheets of standard input that can expand to 900

And replacement toner of up to 20, 000 pages, backed up by a long-life imaging unit, means fewer stops for refills and service.

MS421dn