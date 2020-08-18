Lexmark 35S0060 MS310 MS312DN Laser Printer, Monochrome, 1200×1200 Dpi Plain Paper Print, Desktop



Network-ready laser printer combines a powerful processor, flexible network connectivity, two-line LCD, eco-conscious features, and output at up to 35 pages per minute. Your first page is out in as little as 6.5 seconds. With resolution up to true 1200 x 1200 dpi, images and graphics stay crisp. Powerful, 800 MHz dual-core processor and 128MB of memory easily handle complex documents. Printer is AirPrint-compatible for easy wireless output from apple OS x and iOS devices. Monitor device and job status and configure special features via the two-line apa display. Gigabit Ethernet (10/100 Ethernet) instantly connects to standard networks while USB 2.0 and parallel ports link to individual device outputs. Quiet, hibernate and eco modes automatically minimize noise while saving paper and energy. The MS312dn also offers an integrated duplex to save paper, 250-sheet input tray and 50-sheet multipurpose tray. Energy Star qualified.

Two-line All Points Addressable (APA)monochrome LCD display

Network-ready; Duplex standard

128 MB of memory; 800 MHz dual-core processor, 10/100 Ethernet

Kindly refer the user manual given below troubleshooting steps.