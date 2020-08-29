Lexar Professional 667X 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I/U3 Card (LSDMI256BNA667A)



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 29,2020 05:32:59 UTC – Details)



Designed for your tablet, smartphone, or sports camcorder, Lexar professional 667x Micro SDXC UHS-I cards let you quickly capture, playback, and transfer 1080P full-HD, 3D, and 4K video, as well as the highest-quality movies, photos, and songs. These cards leverage class 10, UHS speed Class 3 (U3), and video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings to deliver High-Speed performance—up to 100MB/s (667x). The cards are also A2 rated allowing you to run apps directly from your card without slowing down your Android A2 enabled device. This premium memory solution includes an SD Adapter and provides the speed and space you need to capture more adventure on the go.

Premium memory solution for tablets, smartphones, and sports camcorders

Quickly captures, plays back, and transfers media files, including 1080P full-HD, 3D, and 4K video

High-speed, Class 10, UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30) performance—leverages UHS-I technology for a read transfer Speed up to 100MB/s (667x)

Quickly run your apps directly from your memory card at blazing A2 speed

Includes high-speed class 10 card with limited lifetime and SD adapter