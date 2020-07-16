Lexar Professional 1066x 128GB VPG-65 CompactFlash card (Up to 160MB/s Read) LCF128CRBNA1066



Capture high-quality images and HD video with professional-level speeds and capacities the Lexar professional 1066x CompactFlash card lets you quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos and 1080p full-hd, 3d, and 4k video, with a read transfer speed up to 1066x (160mb/s). And you’ll power through post-production with high-speed card-to-computer file transfer. This dramatically accelerates workflow from start to finish, so you can save time and get back to the business of photography. Improve capture, transfer, and workflow high-speed performance you can trust. Whether you’re a professional photographer, videographer, or enthusiast, the card provides performance you can trust. It leverages udma 7 technology to provide a read transfer speed up to 1066x (160mb/s).

High speed performance leverages udma 7 technology to deliver a read transfer speed up to 1066x (160mb/s)

Captures high quality images and extended lengths of stunning 1080p full hd, 3d, and 4k video with a DSLR camera, HD camcorder, or 3d camera

Supports the video performance guarantee specification for professional quality video (vpg 65)

High speed file transfer from card to computer to dramatically accelerate workflow