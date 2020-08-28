Lexar Professional 1000x 64GB microSDXC UHS-II Card (LSDMI64GCBNA1000A)



Designed for your sports camcorder, tablet, or smartphone, Lexar professional 1000x microSDHC/microSDXC UHS-II cards let you quickly capture, play back, and transfer multimedia files, including 1080P full-HD, 3D, and 4K video, with a read transfer Speed up to 1000x (150MB/s). the cards leverage UHS-II technology (UHS speed Class 3 (U3)) for high-speed performance.

High-speed performance—leverages UHS-II technology (U3) for a read transfer Speed up to 150MB/s (1000x)

Premium memory solution for sports camcorders, tablets, and smartphones

Designed for high-speed capture of high-quality images and extended lengths of 1080P full-HD, 3D, and 4K video

Backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, Performing up to the maximum thresholds of UHS-I speed capabilities (SDR104)

Limited Lifetime product support for card