Lexar Professional 1000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II Card



Price: $41.92

(as of Jul 25,2020 02:58:23 UTC – Details)



Whether you’re a professional photographer, videographer, or enthusiast, Lexar professional 1000x SDHC/SDXC UHS-II cards make it easy to quickly capture and transfer 1080P full-HD, 3D, and 4K video. The cards leverage UHS-II technology (UHS speed Class 3 (U3)) to deliver High-Speed performance—up to 150MB/s (1000x). this dramatically accelerates workflow from start to finish. For versatility, the cards also work with UHS-I devices at UHS-I speeds, and they’re backwards compatible with older cameras and readers, performing at Class 10 speeds when used with non-UHS devices. Cards also come with a limited lifetime warranty.

High speed performance leverages UHS II technology (U3) for a read transfer speed up to 1000x (150MB/s)

Captures high quality images and extended lengths of stunning 1080p full HD, 3D, and 4K video with a DSLR camera, HD camcorder, or 3D camera

Large capacity options up to 256GB let you enjoy shooting longer without changing cards

Backwards compatible with UHS I devices and backed by expert support and limited lifetime warranty

High-speed file transfer from card to computer to dramatically accelerate workflow