Lexar Platinum II 300x SDXC 64GB UHS-I/U1 (Up to 45MB/s Read) Flash Memory Card – LSD64GBBNL300

Lexar Platinum II 300x SDHC/SDXC UHS-I cards deliver high-speed performance, from start to finish. Designed for advanced photo enthusiasts or anyone who enjoys taking photos, these high-speed, high-capacity cards give you the power to fully leverage the photo- and video-taking abilities of your digital point-and-shoot, DSLR, or camcorder. So now you can shoot fast-action photos and capture HD video, and then transfer files from card to computer faster-up to 300x (45MB/s). What’s more, the higher-capacity cards also give you a convenient way to add more memory to your laptop, making it easy to quickly store and transfer photo, music, and video files. Limited lifetime warranty.

High-speed performance, start to finish

Leverages UHS-I technology for transfer speed up to 300x (45MB/s)

Designed for fast-action photography and HD video

Speed rated at Class 10

High-capacity options for HD video archival or laptop memory expansion