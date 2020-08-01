Lexar Multi-Use 8GB SDHC Flash Memory Card (LSD8GBASBNACL6)



Price: $7.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 23:33:54 UTC – Details)



Designed for use with SDHC -enabled digital cameras and devices, the Lexar SDHC card lets you reliably store photos, music, video, and more. It gives you the capacity and power to capture more of what matters, allowing you to save and store your vacation photos, favorite songs, and video clips from last weekend’s soccer game. For photo enthusiasts and those interested in safely storing precious memories, using a high- capacity Lexar SDHC card means you always have the extra storage capacity to capture that perfect moment. The card is available in 4gb, 8gb, 16gb, and 32gb capacities.

Reliably captures and stores photos, music, and more

Designed for use in SDHC -enabled digital cameras and devices

Built-in erasure prevention switch keeps data safe

Speed-rated up to class 6