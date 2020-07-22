Lexar LSD128CBNA1667 Professional SDHC/SDXC 1667x UHS-II 128GB Memory Card (3-Pack)



Price: $207.00 - $99.00

(as of Jul 22,2020 19:23:38 UTC – Details)



Professional SDHC / SDXC 1667x UHS-II 128GB Memory CardWhether you’re a professional photographer, videographer, or enthusiast, Lexar professional 1667x SDXC UHS-II cards make it easy to quickly capture and transfer 1080P full-HD, 3D, and 4K video. The cards leverage UHS-II technology (UHS speed Class 3 (U3)) to deliver High-Speed performance—up to 250MB/s (1667x). this dramatically accelerates workflow from start to finish. For versatility, the cards also work with UHS-I devices at UHS-I speeds, and they’re backwards compatible with older cameras and readers, performing at Class 10 speeds when used with non-UHS devices. Cards also come with a limited lifetime product support.Product DetailsGet high-speed performance with UHS-II technology (U3) for a read transfer Speed up to 250MB/s (1667x)Captures high-quality images and extended lengths of stunning 1080P full-HD, 3D, and 4K video with a DSLR camera, HD camcorder, or 3D cameraLarge capacity options up to 256GB let you enjoy shooting longer without changing cardsHigh-speed file transfer from card to computer to dramatically accelerate workflowBackwards compatible with UHS-I devices and backed by limited lifetime product support

Lexar Professional SDHC / SDXC 1667x UHS-II 128GB Memory Card

Get high-speed performance with UHS-II technology (U3) for a read transfer Speed up to 250MB/s (1667x)

High-speed file transfer from card to computer to dramatically accelerate workflow

Backwards compatible with UHS-I devices and backed by limited lifetime product support

BUNDLE INCLUDES: Lexar Professional SDHC / SDXC 1667x UHS-II 128GB Memory Card (Quantity x3)